LITCHFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — A man shot by officers outside the Taylorville Community Credit Union in Litchfield has died.
Illinois State Police are investigating.
According to a release, ISP, Montgomery County Sheriff's Office and Litchfield Police Department officers responded to a call of a person with a gun Thursday.
Officers arrived at the Taylorville Community Credit Union around 10 a.m. where they located the suspect, 41-year-old Shane M. Boston, in the parking lot.
ISP said Boston showed a gun, and two Litchfield police officers, a Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputy, and an ISP trooper discharged their weapons.
Boston was struck and disarmed and taken to the hospital. He did not survive.
In accordance with the Police and Community Relations Improvement Act (50 ILCS 727) and the Illinois State Police Law (20 ILCS 2605), Special Agents of the Illinois State Police Division of Internal Investigation are investigating these events.
The investigation is ongoing and additional information, including the video, will be made public, when possible.
Copyright 2022. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.