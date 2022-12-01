LITCHFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — The Division of Internal Investigation within the Illinois State Police has continued its investigation into the shooting of a man in Litchfield on November 24.
ISP said that officers from the Litchfield Police, Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, and ISP responded to a suspicious person at the McDonald's in Litchfield. The person fled when officers arrived and attempted to hijack a vehicle using a weapon.
Officers followed the man, 41-year-old Shane M. Boston, and discharged their weapons when he pulled out a firearm. Boston was struck, disarmed, and transported to a hospital where he later died the same day. No officers were struck in the shooting.
In accordance with the Police and Community Relations Improvement Act (50 ILCS 727) and the Illinois State Police Law (20 ILCS 2605), Special Agents of the Illinois State Police Division of Internal Investigation are investigating these events. Information about internal investigations can be found on the ISP website.
Two bodycam videos have been made public and are currently hosted on YouTube here and here. Both videos contain graphic images.
The footage shows officers following Boston through parking lots and down a street. In the parking lot of a Taylorville Community Credit Union branch, Boston turns and is tased by an officer. The video slows down to show Boston pulling out a firearm which is the point at which he is shot by officers.
The investigation is ongoing and under review by the Montgomery County State's Attorney's Office.
