CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Police said they are looking for a man who fled the scene of a traffic stop and ran over the legs of a state trooper who was searching his rental car.
Police said the stop occurred on Interstate 57 southbound just north of Interstate 74 in Champaign County. They said the black 2021 Toyota Highlander (KY BRE146) was pulled over for a traffic violation.
The sole occupant of the vehicle, 30-year-old Darrius D. McCarty from Chicago, was asked to step out of the vehicle after troopers said they found probable cause to search it. McCarty stood at the rear of the vehicle while talking to another trooper.
For unknown reasons, troopers said he suddenly ran back to the rental car, got in the driver's seat and drove away. At this time, the trooper who initiated the traffic stop was still inside the vehicle and was searching it through the open passenger door. The trooper was dragged for a short time and had both legs run over by the back wheel of the vehicle.
The trooper was taken to a local hospital for treatment and has been released.
Champaign County Judge Adam Dill issued a warrant for McCarty's arrest on Monday. The warrant is for aggravated battery to a police officer and carries a bond of $750,000.
Anyone with information about the suspect's whereabouts should contact ISP by emailing isp.zone.5.investigations@illinois.gov or calling (217)867-2050 ext. 221. McCarty is about 5-foot-10 in height, weighs 215 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair.
Troopers said he fled eastbound on I-74 from the traffic stop and could be in the Danville area.
The investigation is being handled by ISP DCI Zone 5, ISP District 10 Patrol and the Champaign County State's Attorney's office.
