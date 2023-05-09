MT. VERNON, Ill. (WAND) - An Illinois State Police trooper was shot and injured, and a suspect was killed in a shootout on Interstate 64 near Mt. Vernon early Tuesday morning.
It happened on I-64 eastbound near milepost 72 in Jefferson County around 3 a.m.
Illinois State Police said units responded to motorists assist.
Police said, "During the incident, an altercation occurred, and the male suspect displayed a firearm. Gunfire was exchanged between the suspect and Troopers."
A trooper was injured and is being treated at a regional hospital.
The suspect was killed.
ISP Division of Internal Investigation is leading an active and on-going investigation.
No other information is being released.
WAND News will continue to follow this breaking story.
Copyright 2023 WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.