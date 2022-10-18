SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)– Illinois State Police report a Trooper was struck by a vehicle during a Scott's Law Violation incident in Effingham.
According to police, on October 18, 2022, at approximately 7:25 a.m., ISP officials investigated a vehicle versus pedestrian traffic crash involving an ISP District 12 Trooper, on the ramp from U.S. Route 45 to Interstate 57 southbound in Effingham.
>>Deputies increase patrols for Scott's Law violations
Police said the Trooper was parked on the right shoulder behind a truck-tractor semi-trailer with the emergency lights activated.
The Trooper was said to have been standing on the driver’s side external floorboard of the semi's cab partially in the vehicle, gathering the drivers information, when a passing semi -truck struck the Trooper and the cab.
The Trooper was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and has since been treated and released.
Police issued Eric D. Trevino of Temple Bell, TX, a citation for Improper Passing of a Stationary Emergency Vehicle.
ISP officials also report this was the first of two Scott's Law investigations that occurred within hours of each other on Tuesday.
The second violation involved two construction workers who were fatally injured while setting out construction barrels in District 14 – near Burlington, IA.
Copyright 2022. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
