SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Scott's Law violations continue to grow according to an announcement from Illinois State Police.
Two construction workers on the Iowa/Illinois border were killed by a passenger car less than one hour after an ISP trooper was struck by a semi-truck outside of Effingham.
Pearson J. Franklin, 20, and Andrew Whitcomb, 35, were walking behind their stationary pickup truck and trailer setting construction barrels for a work zone on the Great River Bridge when they hit by a passenger car. on Tuesday morning. The driver, 21-year-old Emily Johnson, was written citations for Scott’s Law – Improper Passing of a Stationary Emergency Vehicle, Improper Use of Electronic Communication Device, and Failure To Reduce Speed To Avoid a Crash.
In Macon County, the Sheriff's Office announced that it would increase patrols for Scott's Law violations during the month of October.
There have been 19 ISP squad cars struck in relation to the Move Over Law and eight Troopers have sustained injuries from Move Over Law-related crashes. ISP is reminding the public of the requirements of the Move Over Law, otherwise known as the “Scott’s Law.” When approaching an emergency vehicle, or any vehicle with their emergency or hazard lights activated, drivers are required to slow down AND move over.
