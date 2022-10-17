MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - The Macon County Sheriff's Office announced it would increase patrols for Scott's Law violations during the month of October.
Scott's Law requires drivers, when approaching an emergency vehicle stopped along the roadway, to change lanes if possible, stop or reduce speed. However, often times drivers disregard the emergency personnel on the side of the road and speed by.
>>Two Scott's Law Violations occur within hours.
"Some people just don't pay attention," said Deputy Shane Wendell.
The law was enacted in 2002 and named after Lieutenant Scott Gillen, Chicago Fire Department, who was hit and killed by an intoxicated driver on a Chicago expressway. Deputy Wendell said when he makes a stop for a Scott's Law Violation, he uses that time to educate drivers about the importance of moving over and slowing down.
"You can turn on the news every day and see squad cars hit in Chicago and all over," he said.
Deputy Wendell shared with WAND News he was one of the first to arrive on the scene when Chris Moore was hit on I-72 in February 2017. Moore was loading a disabled truck onto his flatbed truck. As he was chaining down the truck, a driver hit him, pinned him against his truck, and then ran over his legs.
"I didn't think I would walk again. I didn't know if I was going to survive," said Chris Moore.
While moving around and walking isn't easy for Moore, he takes the energy he does have to educate drivers about the importance of Scott's Law.
"It's about bringing awareness and getting more people to understand there is a person's life on the side of the road."
>> Young tow truck operator killed in Scott's Law Violation.
More has worked at the Illinois State Capitol and with lawmakers to increase fines and penalties for people who violate Scott's Law. Currently, he is working to get specific lights required for tow trucks so drivers can see them from a further distance.
Over the weekend, Macon County Sheriff's Deputies worked on a Scott's Law detail. Deputies stopped 34 drivers for Scott's Law Violation.
