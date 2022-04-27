ST. JOSEPH, Ill. (WAND) Ross Booker passed away last month while he was working to clean debris on the side of the road.
Now, there are many ways the community has commemorated him and brought attention to Scott's Law, which one driver violated, costing Booker his life. His parents shared more about who he was.
"He did everything big. He lived big. He loved us big," said Marita Booker, his mother.
The impact Ross Booker's life has made since his death is also big. His mother said the St. Joseph community gave the family an outpouring of support.
In addition, Parkland College, where Ross was studying and about to do an internship through, has created an endowment in his name. They are also awarding an honorary degree to his family in his honor, as he was so close to graduation.
His impact continues with not just a reminder about Scott's Law, but also with the person he was.
