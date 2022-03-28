NORMAL, Ill. (WAND) - Members of AFSCME Local 1110, which represents more than 300 buildings, grounds and dining services employees at Illinois State University, will announce the result of their strike authorization vote held Friday.
The union contract expired June 2021.
Over the past six months, there have been more than 20 negotiating sessions. The union said in a statement, "university administration is still refusing to offer livable wages to the workers who make ISU happen."
Grounds and dining services employees represented by AFSCME Local 1110 will share the outcome of a strike authorization vote Monday at 4:30 p.m.
Copyright 2022 WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.