ROODHOUSE, Ill. (WAND) - A Jacksonville woman was killed in a Greene County crash Monday.
Troopers were called to US 67 near Cain St. in Roodhouse around 2:30 p.m.
Police said a truck was going south and a car was driving north when the truck crossed into the oncoming lane and hit the car head on.
It was snowing at the time of the crash, and the road was covered in snow.
The driver of the car, 49-year-old Samantha Wilson of Jacksonville, was pronounced dead at the scene. Wilson's passenger, 23-year-old Jezlynee Wilson of Jerseyville, suffered minor injuries.
The driver of the truck, 59-year-old Thomas Nail of Jerseyville, and two passengers in the truck, 43-year-old Fernanda Nail and 18-year-old Toao Nail of Jerseyville, were not injured.
Thomas Nail was issued citations for driving too fast for conditions and improper lane usage.
The investigation into the crash is still ongoing.