(WAND) — The International Association of Fire Fighters (IAFF) and the Firefighter Cancer Support Network (FCSN) are bringing attention to the high rate of cancer among fire fighters during Fire Fighter Cancer Awareness Month.
According to the IAFF, occupational cancer is the current leading cause of death among fire fighters — even surpassing heart disease.
Occupational cancer occurs when individuals are exposed to carcinogenic environments as part of their career. For fire fighters, cancer-causing chemicals can include benzene, chromium, formaldehyde, flame retardants, asbestos fibers, and diesel engine exhaust.
“Cancer is the leading cause of death among fire fighters, accounting for more than 74% of the line-of-duty deaths added to the IAFF Fallen Fire Fighter Memorial Wall of Honor each year,” says IAFF General President Edward Kelly. “We must educate ourselves and do everything we can to extinguish cancer from the fire service. Together, the IAFF and FCSN are dedicated to doing whatever it takes to keep fire fighters healthy on and off the job.”
Common types of cancers found in fire fighters are respiratory (lung, mesothelioma), GI (oral cavity, esophageal, large intestine), and kidney.
Career-related information for fire fighters as well as information for the general public regarding cancer rates can be found on the IAFF's website and the FCSN's website.
“As we continue to learn more about the link between firefighting and cancer, it is more important than ever that we take steps to minimize the risk fire fighters face every single day,” says FCSN CEO Bryan Frieders. “The science around fire fighter exposures is constantly changing but with continued research we learn more and more and are better equipped to introduce prevention practices to reduce our risk of developing occupational cancer.”
