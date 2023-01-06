DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - January is Fire Fighter Cancer Awareness Month.
The International Association of Fire Fighters and the Firefighter Cancer Support Network are dedicating this month to educating fire fighters about prevention methods and early detection for work-related cancers.
Associated Fire Fighters of Illinois President Chuck Sullivan said most of the risks come from materials being burnt, or carcinogens in the gear they wear.
"The group of chemicals in out turnout gear, the gear we wear everyday, as well as the foam we used to use on fires... contains PFAS," said Sullivan.
PFAS stands for per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances. The CDC reports that exposure to PFAS may cause an increased risk of kidney or testicular cancer.
"Our main focus right now of our state association for firefighters is to work with different advocacy groups and work with gear manufacturers and work with the chemical industry to find an alternative turnout gear to keep this from our turnout gear, because right now that NFPA standard, the National Fire Protection Association standard requires a water and oil barrier in our turnout gear, so we're we're also working with the NFPA to to change the requirements on our turnout gear."
Occupational cancer is now the number one cause of death for fire fighters.
"I'm aware of at least a dozen former local 505 members that developed cancer, either during their time in service or following their time in service," said Jeremy Ruderman, the Public Information Officer for Decatur Fire Local 505.
Ruderman said career fire fighters are more at risk for testicular cancer, multiple myeloma, brain cancer, and lymphoma. He said recent legislation has helped protect fire fighters, but changes still need to be made.
"Each and every fireman wants to serve his community and at the end of the day, they want to go home and enjoy their home life with their family, and at the end of their careers, they want to enjoy their retirement, and we're trying to make sure that they get the opportunity to do so," said Ruderman.
