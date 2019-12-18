Jennifer’s Gifts from above spreading holiday joy

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - It doesn't take a lot to give back, and one local Champaign man is showing how good deeds can be done all year.
Michale Namoff is one of the owners of This is It Furniture, and about 9 years ago, he created a charity in honor of his wife Jennifer, who passed away.
"She passed away from bulimia," said Namoff.
He said she was also taking a dieting drug that also caused some harm. He said Jennifer was full of life and she always wanted a family. So to honor her, he decided to create a charity in her honor called "Jennifer's Gifts from Above."
He says when he first started it, he didn't imagine where it would end up 9 years later.
"It went from just inviting friends...inviting friends to a small party to now it's a summer and Christmas party."
He says throughout the year, he gives back to not only children but families who are in need as well.
This Christmas, he will be donating toys to children in need.
If you would like to donate any toys, you can donate at El Toro on Springfield in Champaign at 6 p.m.
Who the toys get is up to Santa.
"Santa might make an appearance."
So, make sure those doorbells are working this weekend.