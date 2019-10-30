(WAND) – Alex Trebek is helping others learn about the symptoms of pancreatic cancer with a new public service announcement released Wednesday.
Trebek noted the low survival rate of pancreatic cancer and said he wished he would have known about the warning signs.
"I wish I had known earlier that the persistent stomach pain I experienced prior to my diagnosis was a symptom of pancreatic cancer," he said in the PSA, before listing other symptoms.
“Jeopardy” host, Trebek was diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer earlier this year. He told Canada’s CTV that he is “hanging in” but “not afraid of dying.”
The PSA ends by Trebek asking people to wear purple this November and use social media to spread awareness.
"Together, we can get it done," he said.