DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A Friday evening collision on Lake Decatur sent two people to a hospital, police said.
In a Friday night update, Lake Decatur Manager Joe Nihiser told WAND-TV two jet skis collided while traveling side-by-side. There were two people on one of the jet skis and only one person on the other.
Lake Patrol was nearby and pulled the victims out with assistance from other people.
Two people went to a hospital. Their condition is unknown.
Conservation police are leading the investigation into this crash.
