ILLINOIS (WAND) - A new job search database is available for Illinoisans to use.
Get Hired Illinois has more than 60,000 job opportunities available for state residents looking for jobs, including those who have been displaced by the COVID-19 pandemic. Employers can use the website to post job listings and search resumes.
State Rep. Sue Scherer (D-Decatur) is encouraging residents to use the service.
“We are still very much in the middle of some very difficult times, but I want to make sure people know relief and opportunities are still out there,” said Scherer. “Get Hired Illinois is a critical tool in helping employers recover and helping working families rebuild, so I encourage jobseekers to take advantage of this resource.”
Illinoisans can also use the website to find opportunities for virtual job fairs and online training.
Click here to access Get Hired Illinois.
