DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – The Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater adds Kevin Costner & Modern West's Tales from Yellowstone 2021 Tour concert to its 2021 concert series line-up.
Kevin Costner & Modern West will perform on Saturday, September 4, at 7 p.m.
The show is produced in partnership with Grandstand Concerts and is included in the 2021 Devon season ticket package.
Season Ticket holders will automatically receive their season tickets for this show. Additional tickets can be purchased and will go on sale Friday, July 9 at 10 a.m. on the Devon Amphitheater website.
Ticket pricing is as follows:
Reserved Pit Seating - $79 (+ taxes and fees)
Reserved Seating - $79 (+ taxes and fees)
Handicapped/ADA Seating and ADA Companion Seating- $59 (+ taxes and fees)
General Admission Terrace - $59 (+ taxes and fees)
General Admission Lawn - $39 (+ taxes and fees) Reserved Parking $5 (+ taxes and fees)
IDPH, CDC, and Macon County COVID-19 guidelines may affect show details.
If the event is postponed/rescheduled related to COVID-19, tickets purchased for the original show date will be honored for the new date. Refund options may be available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.