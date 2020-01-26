CALABASAS, Calif. (WAND) - NBA legend Kobe Bryant is among those dead in a fatal helicopter crash that killed four others Sunday, according to NBC News.
A call for the downed helicopter went out at 10:01 a.m. PT., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.
The city manager for Calabasas confirmed to NBC News that Bryant was on the helicopter.
According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski Bryant was on his way to a travel basketball game with his daughter Gianna when the helicopter crashed. Another player and parent were also in the helicopter.
Throughout Bryant's 20 seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers he an 18-time all-star, winning five NBA championships along with two Finals MVP's.