(WAND) - Krispy Kreme is offering customers who are vaccinated a free Original Glazed doughnut to those who show their COVID-19 vaccine card at any store in the United States.
But its not just a one-time offer, those with proof of vaccination can return every day for a free doughnut through the end of 2021.
The company says those who want the free doughnut must show their vaccination record card.
The offer is only redeemable in-store or drive- thru. No online orders or deliveries will be accepted.
