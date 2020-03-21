(WAND) - Kroger announced a new appreciation plan for it's employees for their hard work amid the pandemic.
It will provide a one-time bonus to every hourly frontline grocery, supply chain, manufacturing and customer service. Each full-time associate will get $300 and every part time associate will get $150.
“Grocery workers are on the frontlines, ensuring Americans have access to the food and products they need during this unprecedented pandemic,” said Rodney McMullen, Kroger’s chairman and CEO. “Our associates are working around the clock to keep our stores open for our customers. I am incredibly grateful for all they are doing. The true heroes in this story are our associates, and we want to provide them with additional resources and support to help them continue their remarkable effort.”
The special bonus will be paid to frontline associates hired before March 1st.