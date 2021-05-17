(WAND)- In preparation for a new post-pandemic lifestyle, Kroger is hosting a hiring event in stores.
Kroger intends on having its stores fully staffed and ready for a busy summer season.
"If you love people and you love food, our stores are wonderful places to help make customers' lives easier and their summer celebrations brighter," said Colleen Juergensen, president of the Kroger Central Division. "Our division serves people in four states, and we know every community has dedicated and friendly people who would be wonderful additions to the Kroger family, and if they're ready to return to the job market, now is the time."
Hundreds of jobs will be made available right in time for those seeking summertime employment.
Full-time, permanent positions will also be available.
The hiring fair will be held on May 22, from 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. in all stores.
New employees would have the chance to join the popular e-commerce team supporting Kroger Pickup; they might be cashiers; they might find a variety of opportunities that will help Kroger keep its stores fully stocked with fresh, affordable food and other family essentials.
Interested candidates need not wait for May 22.
Managers and recruiters are already at any neighborhood Kroger.
They may also visit jobs.kroger.com to check openings simply by entering a ZIP Code and then submitting an online application.
