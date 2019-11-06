(WAND) - Changes are coming for Kroger. The Kroger Co. debuted a new logo Wednesday and brand transformation campaign.
"Kroger's new brand launch is a unifying framework for our seamless shopping experience that is designed to deepen our connection with customers and associates today and into the future, support our business transformation and provide an elevated creative approach," said Mike Donnelly, Kroger's executive vice president and chief operating officer. "Kroger chose Fresh for Everyone as our leading brand message because it is inclusive, clear and memorable and supports our vision of serving America through food inspiration and uplift."
The redesigned Kroger logo is meant to reflect the company's strong, food-rich heritage by retaining the shape and movement of the iconic "K" and "G."
Their new tagline is "Fresh for Everyone."
The color accent palette is meant to be bright and modern and signify fun and inclusion, the brand said.
The brand also has a social impact plan to end hunger in its communities and eliminate waste across the company by 2025.
Kroger will offer customers free grocery pickup this holiday season.
And in celebration of the brand transformation, Kroger is offering free grocery Pickup, generally a $4.95 fee, through January 1, 2020. Grocery orders can be placed on Kroger's website.
"Fresh and friendly underpin Kroger's new brand identity because product quality and the total customer experience – across physical and digital – are key to bringing our brand promise to life," says Mandy Rassi, Kroger's vice president of marketing. "Kroger's new brand celebrates our love of people and our love of food, cutting through the 'sea of sameness' that has beset grocery retail advertising for far too long. Having a more consistent and recognizable brand enables Kroger to stand out and engage our customers in an even more compelling way."