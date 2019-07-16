DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – The owner of La Fondita in Decatur said the business will close at the end of July.
They have sold the restaurant to new ownership, WAND-TV was told. A new restaurant is expected to open in its place at the 785 E. Ash St. location, but the current owner is unsure what type of restaurant the replacement business will be.
The owner they are closing the restaurant as they look to pursue something different in life.
As WAND-TV previously reported, the Macon County Heath Department briefly closed La Fondita after a March 28 inspection revealed a total of 58 violations. The inspection report said officials had discovered soiled storage areas and food stored at the wrong temperatures. La Fondita then reopened after addressing those problems.