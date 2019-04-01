DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Health department documents showed over 50 violations at a Decatur restaurant it had recently closed.
WAND-TV has obtained a report from the Macon County Health Department about La Fondita (785 E. Ash St.), which was closed after officials inspected the business on March 28. Violations listed included but weren't limited to soiled storage areas, food stored at improper temperatures and other cleaning-related problems.
The report says floors were soiled in the business behind fryers, in a walk-in cooler, behind deep freeze storage and around other storage areas. It also says clean utensils were stored in a soiled container and that can opener blades encrusted with debris were stored as clean.
It went on to claim employees were reusing gloves intended for one-time use.
Problems with temperatures involved cheese sauce not behind stored at a hot enough temperature (must be 135 degrees) and coolers not holding a temperature below 41 degrees, according to the report. In another issue, the health department claimed La Fondita was storing food without covering it.
The full list of 58 violations can be found by clicking on the PDF document attached to this story. The health department report also includes photos of what MCHD leaders found during the inspection.