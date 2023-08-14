(WAND) — August is National Breastfeeding month. Across the country, organizations like the La Leche League, and other breastfeeding support groups, are offering new moms a safe community during the first months of their baby's life.
WAND News met up with Megan Loberg-Simmering, a mom of two, who said having breastfeeding support for her second baby was crucial.
"My first baby didn't latch and I exclusively pumped for 11 months, and that was totally great and was fine and I felt good about it. But this one was a totally different journey," Loberg-Simmering told WAND News.
Like many moms, she found herself asking questions and looking for support, so she attended a La Leche League meeting in Menard County.
"It felt so great to get a community who understands because even though it was my second baby, I hadn't had the same experiences," Loberg-Simmering explained.
Lactation consultant Hillary Kelly said it's a relief for moms to have a community of women going through the same experience.
"We have moms come in talk about all kinds of topics, and we're essentially just there to support each other. We share with each other, we learn from each other," Kelly, an International Board Certified Lactation Consultant (IBCLC) and leader of the Menard County La Leche League, told WAND News.
While breastfeeding is a natural process, for many women it can feel anything but natural.
"You're always going to have some of those sneaking concerns coming up— maybe you feel like you're not making enough milk, maybe you feel like you just need a little encouragement," Kelly explained.
Kelly is working to help all moms reach their breastfeeding goals, which offer health benefits for mom and baby.
"Breastfeeding is the very best start for a baby. Breastfeeding is the norm, it is the gold standard of feeding," Kelly added.
She's also working to create a community of women in the process.
"The camaraderie and the time to talk about, not just breastfeeding, but all the milestones and things like that," Loberg-Simmering said.
La Leche League was formed in a town outside Chicago in 1956. Click here to find a chapter in your area.
