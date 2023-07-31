(WAND) - August is National Breastfeeding Month. The Champaign-Urbana Public Health District is announcing the second annual breastfeeding supplies drive.
The drive will take place throughout August. Supplies donated will be given to parents enrolled in the WIC Breastfeeding Peer Counselor Program. The program provides support to expectant and postpartum parents to help them learn about breastfeeding and overcome obstacles they may face.
According to the 2022 CDC Breastfeeding Report Card, 84.9% of babies born in Illinois in 2019 were breastfed at least once. At six months, only 58.7% continued to breastfeed, with less than half of those babies being exclusively breastfed.
Breastfeeding rates continue to drop as babies' age increases, with only 35.4% of babies receiving breastmilk at 12 months.
Those breastfeeding rates are in contrast to recommendations set forth by the American Academy of Pediatrics. The AAP “recommends exclusive breastfeeding for approximately six months after birth. Furthermore, the AAP supports continued breastfeeding... as long as mutually desired by mother and child for two years or beyond.”
CUPHD said breastfeeding has short and long-term health benefits for both mom and baby. Breastfed babies get sick less often and have a reduced risk of asthma, eczema, ear infections, lower respiratory infections, diarrhea, vomiting, childhood obesity, childhood leukemia, type 2 diabetes, necrotizing enterocolitis, and sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS).
Health officials said adolescents and adults who were breastfed as babies are also less likely to be overweight or obese and have type 2 diabetes. Benefits for the lactating parent include reduced risk for breast cancer, ovarian cancer, high blood pressure, and type 2 diabetes, and is also associated with easier weight loss after pregnancy and reduced rates of depression.
An Amazon wish list has been curated for virtual donations that will be sent directly to CUPHD to distribute to clients enrolled in the WIC Breastfeeding Peer Counselor program. Donations from this list can be made year-round. Products can also be donated in-person at CUPHD, August 1-31, at the WIC intake window inside the CUPHD main lobby.
Ways to donate:
- Online: Amazon wish list
- Wish list will remain open year-round, 24/7.
- In-person:
- CUPHD Champaign WIC desk (201 West Kenyon Road, Champaign): Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m.—noon, 1:00 p.m.—4:30 p.m.
- CUPHD Rantoul WIC desk (520 East Wabash Avenue, #2, Rantoul): Tuesday and Friday, 8:30 a.m.—noon, 1:00 p.m.—4:30 p.m.
- Urbana Farmers Market WIC booth
- Saturday, August 5, 7:00 a.m.—noon
- Come celebrate National Breastfeeding Month with breastfeeding-related games, giveaways, information about WIC and breastfeeding laws, and more!
- Champaign Farmers Market WIC booth
- Tuesday, August 8, 3:00 p.m.—6:00 p.m.
- Same activities as the Urbana Farmers Market booth: games, giveaways, information about WIC and breastfeeding laws, and more!
Items needed:
- Nursing pads, pillows, and covers
- Breast milk storage bags
- Breast pumps (electric and manual) and breast pump accessories
- Self-care items, such as lotions, hand sanitizer, makeup remover wipes, etc.
All items must be new and sealed in their original packaging.
For more information on National Breastfeeding Month, visit https://www.usbreastfeeding.org/national-breastfeeding-month.html.
