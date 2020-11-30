DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Lake Decatur watershed has fallen below average on its water levels.
Due to the lack of rainfall since mid-August, the City of Decatur is asking its residents to reduce the amount of potable water.
Lake Decatur is currently 1.3 feet below the normal winter level and is slowly declining at a rate of 0.29 inches per day.
According to The National Weather Service, central Illinois is predicted to have below-average precipitation through at least Christmas Day.
The lake remains 69% full due to its increased depth from the recent dredging project.
This City is requesting that all residential customers take advantage of the following conservation tips:
- Repair leaking faucets, toilets and water pipes.
- Install water-efficient toilets and shower heads.
- Operate washing machines and dishwashers only when full.
- Take short showers instead of baths.
- Don't let water continue to run while washing hands, shaving, or brushing teeth.
For more commercial and residential conservation tips, go to www.epa.gov/watersense.
