CHARLESTON, Ill. (WAND) - The Lake Land College Faculty Association (LLCFA, IFT Local 2296) has issued a statement regarding striking faculty at Eastern Illinois University, Chicago State University, and Governors State University.
After voting to authorize a strike in March, members of EIU UPI (IFT Local 4100) delivered an Intent to Strike notice on March 27.
The delivery came after a year of bargaining sessions with Eastern Illinois University. So far, the two sides have yet to come to an agreement.
The strike began on April 6.
The Executive Board of the LLCFA issued the following statement:
"The Lake Land College Faculty Association stands in solidarity with our union siblings at Eastern Illinois University, Chicago State University, and Governors State University in their strikes for fair contracts.
"As it is the policy of the LLCFA to not engage in any strike-breaking activities at any institution, our membership will not cross the picket line to teach classes, fulfill other duties belonging to our siblings, or disseminate requests from EIU to identify people willing to cross the picket lines. We encourage all three administrations to focus their energies at the negotiations table and not in trying to identify replacement labor to break the strike.
"We call on the administrations at EIU, CSU, and GSU to work with our siblings in the UPI Local 4100 to reach solutions that fairly compensate faculty and staff for their labor and that provide the best working conditions for them to serve their students."
The next bargaining session is set for 4 p.m. Tuesday.
