LOGAN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Troopers have reopened a section of I-55 closed by a jack-knifed semi-truck, but warned the road is still covered in ice.
After 4 p.m. Wednesday, a jack-knifed semi-truck was blocking all three lanes of I-55 northbound in Logan County. State police responded to the scene, located in the area of mile post 115 (Elkhart), and diverted traffic.
All lanes are back open as of 4:47 p.m. Wednesday. Troopers said there is ice covering the road with blowing snow, causing what they called "whiteout conditions."
"Motorists are urged to stay off the roadways until conditions improve, unless it is an emergency," a press release said.
