LINCOLN, Ill. (WAND) - COVID-19 vaccination clinics are coming to Abraham Lincoln Memorial Hospital in late April.
Memorial Health System announced the clinics are scheduled for April 29-30. Pre-registration is required and people 16 and older can be vaccinated.
Both clinics involve use of the Pfizer vaccine.
Registration opens on April 23 at noon. People can make appointments by visiting this link and clicking on the COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic banner.
People without internet access can schedule an appointment by calling (217)605-6500. The call will go to voicemail and someone will call back when there is an appointment available.
Participants are reminded to do the following:
- Bring driver’s license or another form of identification.
- Wear appropriate clothing that gives easy access to the upper arm.
- Arrive no more than 5 minutes before scheduled appointment time, and enter through the designated “COVID-19 Vaccination Entrance” doors at the front of Abraham Lincoln Memorial Hospital.
- You must remain at the clinic for 15 to 30 minutes after the vaccination for monitoring.
- Support persons may be asked to wait in their vehicle. If needed, assistance will be provided by vaccination clinic employees.
- Participants will receive a COVID-19 vaccination card.
- Anyone arriving more than 30 minutes after their scheduled appointment might not be able to receive the vaccine on this date.
Leaders said future clinics will be shared on the social media channels of Abraham Lincoln Memorial Hospital and the Logan County Department of Public Health.
