Decatur, IL (62521)

Today

Foggy this morning. Then windy with snow showers this afternoon. Areas of blowing snow. Morning high of 31F with temps falling sharply to near 0. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches..

Tonight

Windy with occasional snow showers before midnight. Areas of blowing snow. Low -7F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 40%.