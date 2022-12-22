CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - After the unexpected passing of Senator Scott Bennett, it has been decided that his wife, Stacy, will serve out the last week of his term.
Scott Bennett, 45, died from complications from a brain tumor on December 9.
A meeting will be held Thursday at 3 p.m. to swear her in at the Champaign County Democratic Party Headquarters.
Stacy Bennett will be sworn in to serve as State Senator for the 52nd District for the remainder of the 102nd General Assembly (until January 11, 2023).
Details will be released soon for the submission process for the next two-year term.
