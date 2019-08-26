DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Dozens of people have been arrested for making threats of mass shootings and violence since the attacks in Texas and Ohio.
The FBI said it's getting more calls and tips and the police aren't taking any chances.
Recent headlines involved teenagers and disgruntled employees. A couple of people were recently arrested for making threats in central Illinois.
Ricko Blaylock, 30, was accused of saying he was going to shoot up the Buffalo Wild Wings in Forsyth. Macon county deputies said he sent text messages to his coworkers that he would attack the place after getting into an argument.
Decatur Police also arrested Billy Mullin for harassment and disorderly conduct. Sworn statements showed his then-girlfriend broke up with him after six to seven months of dating. A manager at a Bob Evans restaurant told police someone called three times and said he was going to "shoot the place up" if the ex-girlfriend came to work that day.
Such threats, whether or not the person meant them, are not taken lightly. It is a felony that could lead to up to 30 years in prison.
The FBI said its gotten more calls and tips since the mass shootings earlier in August. They said "such increases are often observed after major incidents".