DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — Changing diapers is a right of passage for many parents, but where they change it could put their child at risk.
A mother's viral Facebook post caught people's attention last year — and law enforcement is still reminding people to be cautious when it comes to public changing tables.
Changing tables in public restrooms can sometimes serve as a spot for drug addicts to get their fix in private — and with more powerful substances like fentanyl on the streets, Macon County deputies don't want to take any chances.
"If you're using a public restroom, you don't know who's been in there [or] what's been going on in there," said Lt. Jeff Scheibly. "If you carry sanitary wipes, wipe off the counter, wipe off the changing table. If something just doesn't look right, use your guy instinct."
Scheibly says he doesn't know of any cases — locally or nationally — of babies coming into contact with drugs on changing tables. But he still emphasizes caution is always the best policy.