URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - Law enforcement was seen lined up outside of Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana Thursday afternoon.
While on the scene at the hospital, the station saw dozens of officers standing outside of the emergency room at 3:30 p.m. Fire trucks started to arrive at that time.
An Illinois State Police squad car was involved in a serious crash just before 10:45 a.m. Thursday on Route 10 in Bondville. Bondville is located off Interstate 72 about five miles west of Champaign.
Route 10 is back open after the crash. At least one person was taken to a hospital.
WAND News will have coverage of a planned press conference both on air and online. State police said it will be held between 4:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. inside of the hospital's emergency room entrance.
