SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A lawmaker introduced several bills to fight back against legislation that she says hurts communities outside of Chicago.
State Rep. Avery Bourne (R-Morrisonville) said some legislation has negative effects on downstate communities and only helps Chicago and "collar counties" surrounding it.
"We need to make sure the state government is working for all of Illinois and not just for our northernmost communities," said Bourne. "Bills that benefit Chicago and/or the suburbs often have a negative impact on the more rural parts of our state, including the communities I represent in the 95th District."
The first is the Downstate Impact Note Act, or HB5029. This would would require any impact, financial or otherwise, to downstate communities to be disclosed before lawmakers take a floor vote.
"HB 5029 would provide important information so that legislators understand the true statewide impact of bills prior to a final House vote," Bourne said.
The second is HB 5030, or the Illinois Administrative Procedure Act. According to the bill's synopsis, it would require anyone who proposes a new rule in the General Assembly that would negatively affect downstate Illinois to "consider specific methods" for reducing the impact of the rulemaking and "provide an opportunity to participate in the rulemaking process before or during the notice period" through the use of specified techniques.
The final bill is the Gubernatorial Boards and Commission Act, or HB 5031. A press release from Bourne's office claimed there are inequities on boards and commissions where the governor chooses appointees. This bill would require the governor to file reports with the General Assembly that disclose where people in these groups are from geographically.
