DECATUR, Ill (WAND) – Alleged abuse at a state developmental facility in downstate Anna has three Republican lawmakers calling for immediate legislative hearings.
The abuse was initially outlined in media reports last fall. But the lawmakers say not enough has been done to protect patients with developmental disabilities.
“Don’t these people’s lives matter? Should they be able to be safe? Shouldn’t their family members know that they’re going to be safe wherever they are,” said State Rep. Charlie Meier, (R) Highland.
Meier and other GOP lawmakers are calling for hearings right now as opposed to waiting for the legislatures fall veto session which starts in late October.
