ILLINOIS (WAND) - An Illinois woman has won the 2020 National Association for the Advancement of Colored People award for Activist of the Year.
The organization announced Teresa Haley as winner during the 51st NAACP Image Awards. Haley is head of the Springfield NAACP and NAACP Illinois State Conference.
Haley became head of the Springfield branch in 2010 and took over the Illinois organization in 2015.
She's achieved multiple awards in the past, including the Outstanding Commitment to Community Service Award from Illinois Treasurer Michael Frerichs in 2017, and the "Dr. Ben Hooks, Keeper of the Flame" Labor Award in July 2016 at the NAACP National Convention.
Haley's efforts played a major role in organizing the Annual MLK Unity March and Program in Springfield.