SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois Senate Democrats outlined a legislative package aimed at strengthening Illinois families and children.
The COVID-19 pandemic shined a light on the struggles working families face and the need for a long-term commitment to invest in child care and education. Illinois Senate Democrats aim to help families with legislation that focuses on earned income tax credits, higher education savings programs and early childhood education.
"Illinois can lay the groundwork to be a haven for children and families," said Sen. Cristina Pacione-Zayas (D-Chicago).
Childcare center owner Kimberly Crifasi of Kimmy Kare's Childcare Center said she understands the financial burden some families face and sees the proposed measure as a glimmer of hope.
"I have single mother that can barely pay co-pay or they get a little bit of a raise and they completely get cut-off of the assistance program, so it's almost not worth getting the raise to get cut-off from the programs that help you," she shared.
Senators hope to push the measures through the General Assembly by the end of next week.
