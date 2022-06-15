Many in central Illinois are cranking the air conditioning during this extreme heat. That can drive up power bills, and it comes the same month customers are expected to be paying more for electricity in the state.
For families struggling to pay their power bill, there are not as many options available this time of year. Illinois' Low Income Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) is already closed for the year.
But there are other programs that can help. CWLP and Ameren Illinois offer payment programs for those who need a little more time to pay their bill, or need to catch up on an overdue balance.
Ameren also offers a Warm Neighbors Cool Friends program year-round for families who need help covering their bill. CWLP's Project Relief, a similar assistance program, is already closed for the year.
Sangamon County customers who live in Capital Township or Woodside Township may be eligible for assistance. Those in Woodside can call 217-522-3712.
There are also non-profits that can help. The United Way of Central Illinois and Salvation Army of Springfield and Decatur offer utility assistance for those in need. Abundant Faith Ministries can be reached at 217-527-1006 and Dove Inc. can be reached at 217-428-6616, both offer assistance as well.
