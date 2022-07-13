Macon, Ill (WAND) – The next battleground over gun rights may be in the courtroom as states and lawyers look for ways to sue gun manufacturers.
California has finalized a new law which will allow individuals, the state and local governments to sue gun manufacturers. The move comes even though federal law provides protections for those manufacturers from lawsuits.
“Dangerous car? The manufacturer can be sued,” said Senator Dick Durbin on the floor of the U.S. Senate. “If a gun manufacturer makes a gun that is inherently dangerous, negligently manufactured, it is dangerous in and of itself, the gun industry has bought immunity in the law at the federal level.”
Senator Durbin is looking to possibly end that immunity saying the issue will be brought up in the Senate Judiciary Committee which he chairs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.