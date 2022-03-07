LINCOLN, Ill. (WAND) - Nine months after a fire devastated the Lincoln IGA grocery store, the business has reopened.
The building caught fire last June, forcing the business to close. On Monday, it reopened at the same location in Lincoln.
Owners were grateful to have so much support on the day of the grand reopening.
"It kind of humbles you, I'll tell you what, (because) we (have) been here a long time (and have) been part of the deep end," said owner Charlie Lee. "People are good and they support us and we're thrilled to death to have them."
Lincoln IGA has been part of the community for over 30 years.
