(WAND) - The body of Officer Chris Oberheim will be escorted by area police from the Champaign County Coroner's office to a funeral home in Decatur.
Families are encouraged to line the route.
The procession will depart at 1:00pm from the Champaign County Coroner's office with the following route:
- 202 Art Bartell Rd, Urbana
- Westbound on Main Street
- Northbound on Vine Street
- Westbound on University Avenue all the way to Randolph Street
- Northbound on Randolph
- Westbound on Church Street all the way to Interstate 72
- South on Interstate 57 to Monticello Road
- Westbound on Monticello Road through Monticello to Interstate 72
- The procession will get off Interstate 72 at the 138 exit which is the Route 121 (Bearsdale/Warrensburg) exit near the Loves Truck Stop and it will head down Pershing Road to Graceland-Fairlawn Funeral Home, 2901 N. Oakland Avenue, Decatur, Illinois
Additional first responder personnel will position themselves along the route, and the Police Department encourages anyone wishing to pay their respects to line the streets to honor our fallen hero.
The route will pass by the Champaign Police Department.
The escort will end at Graceland Fairlawn Funeral home in Decatur. The funeral home says they are handling the services for the family.
Fire departments will be lining Interstate 72 to show respect for the fallen officer. The Decatur Police Department will have fire trucks and flags in front of the funeral home this afternoon.
WAND News will stream the procession on our Facebook Page, WAND NewsCenter 17.
