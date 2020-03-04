Local beauty school creates fundraiser for Tenesha Jenkins

URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - Tenesha Jenkins passed away back in February in a home near Champaign and friends are not letting that be forgotten.
Jenkins, 34 at the time of her death, was a former student at the Urbana Triccoci University of Beauty School. Anyone who knew Jenkins was aware of her love for hair, fashion and all things beauty.
"To think about the beauty industry just really embodied her - like everything," said Abbey Members, campus director at the Triccoci University of Beauty School.
She said and Jenkins shared a big bond. They were not only family, but Jenkins was one of her students.
"She was here for 10 months. We spent a lot of time together. After hearing about her tragic passing, we wanted to do something to help her family," Members said.
Members said she created a fundraiser in her honor.
"On Friday night from 5 to 7 p.m. we will be doing $10 haircuts and $10 facial wax(es)," she said.
Members said the fundraiser will be cash-only. She said she's hopeful the turnout will be big.
"I really want us to build a sense of community and to give back. These are students that are going to give some of the haircuts and we do have some professionals that have volunteered their time to come in as well, but just to allow a student to practice on you knowing that it's going to honor her memory," she said.
All money raised will go to Jenkins' immediate family.