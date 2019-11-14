SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Having a funeral in Springfield will cost you more than the average city, according to a new study.
Funeralocity.com announced the nation's Top 10 Most Expensive cities for funeral prices. Springfield placed sixth on the list.
The rankings come from more than 17,000 homes that are listed on the new platform, was launched this spring after a two-year development.
"Springfield funeral homes average $8,850 for a single service, which is 19.2 percent higher than the national average," said funeralocity.com founder Ed Michael Reggie. "Additionally, the price of cremations puts Springfield at #10, with a cost ($2,785) that is 31.1 percent higher."
There are more than 100 funeral homes in the Springfield/Decatur region. Most do not list their prices on their sites.
Long Island, NY placed number one on the list. It was followed by locations as varied as Lansing, MI, Tyler, TX and Wilmington, DE., among other locations.
According to National Funeral Directors Association's, less than 25 percent of funeral homes list their prices online.
"We are bringing transparency to the funeral business," said Reggie. "People planning services are often doing it for the first time and don't know where to begin. Funeralocity.com is the place to compare all options in one place."