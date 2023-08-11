SULLIVAN, Ill. (WAND) — For over 100 years, at least one member of the Fleming family has served with the Sullivan Fire Protection District.
The legacy started with Blonson Crockett, who helped create the department and served as the chief in 1920. He is credited with being the person who chose to purchase blue fire trucks, which the department is still known for now. His sons Dwight and Francis led the department, while his son-in-law Dan also joined.
Now Dan Fleming's great grandson, 18-year-old Beau Fleming is the newest recruit for the Sullivan Fire Department.
"Growing up, I've seen what it takes to be a fireman, that kind of training and time involved, as as well as the things that the department has done to help the community, so I think it was a no-brainer to be a part of the department," said Beau Fleming. "My family has been doing this for years and I like being able to be part of the brotherhood."
When Beau graduated from the cadet program, he was joined by his grandfather, retired Captain Rod Fleming and his dad Jason Fleming, who still volunteers for the department.
"When I first joined, my father was a captain and so I did get to run some of the fire calls with him, which was neat," said Jason Fleming. "And now that Beau's joined, him and I have ran a couple calls together as well."
In total the family has had seven paid or volunteer members of the department. The four direct descendants of Blonson have 130 years of combined experience with the department.
Many of the men were volunteers, which Jason says is something he is particularly proud of. He hopes more families plan to carry on traditions like this one so they can help departments that are underserved.
"It's great that my family has been able to serve the community this way," said Jason Fleming. "For me to be a part of that has been a wonderful experience. Now that my son's joining, you know, we get to continue that tradition."
Beau plans to get his paramedic certification and continue to work with the department.
