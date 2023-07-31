CHAMPAIGN, ILL (WAND): If you catch Nichole Millage working at the City of Champaign's recycling programs, you probably wouldn't know she has two Paralympic Gold medals under her belt. Because of her unique journey, the Former Paralympian is one of the local athletes honored in the Olympic and Paralympic Tribute in Dodds Park. With this honor, she's hoping to continue inspiring others to follow their dreams.
"If someone could see my story and be inspired by that, that's all that matters to me," Millage tells WAND News. Looking closer at the Olympic and Paralympic Tribute, you see names etched in granite plaques, honoring the extraordinary Champaign County residents who have participated in the Olympic and Paralympic games. Nichole Millage says this permanent reminder shows how pursing your dreams and reaching your goals is possible. "If they can see me pursuing a dream of winning a Paralympic Gold medal, and if that's what they want to do, they can look to my story and see that it's possible."
Millage grew up in Champaign, attending local schools and honing her athletic skills through the Champaign Park District's recreational softball, volleyball, and summer camps. She says, "I'm a hometown girl, I was born and raised in Champaign. In 1998, Millage was in a boating accident that injured her hand and lower right leg. Millage lost her leg below the knee at 21 years old. "It's not a journey that I ever expected, but it is something that happened," she shares. While volunteering at a camp for kids with disabilities, she discovered sitting volleyball. This discovery, mixed with hard work, launched her to an invitation to join the USA National Team. She competed in 4 Paralympic games, bringing home both Gold and Silver medals. "If I can inspire a little girl who lost their leg, then that means the world to me."
The local tribute is special to Millage. She says she often walks past the park and feels a sense of accomplishment saying, "I come over here just to walk and so I get to see the monument and it always brings a smile to my face." She adds, "I think it's so cool that they do that for the athletes here in the Champaign area." Millage retired after the 2020 (2021) Tokyo Paralympics. However, she says she is Team USA's number one fan and is often supporting them. Millage is hoping to support the team all the way to the Paris games in 2024. She hopes to keep spreading awareness about her disability and how stories like hers can lead to deep accomplishments.
"Everyone's story is unique," she says. Millage reminds her community to not judge a book by its cover and affirms the importance of asking polite questions if you're curious about those who might be different. "Don't be afraid to ask questions," Millage adds.
Millage will be the featured speaker at the upcoming parks foundation fundraiser, Ties and Tennis Gala. Click here for more information.
Click here learn more about Nichole Millage and to learn more about Team USA.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.