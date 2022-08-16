EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WAND) - On Tuesday, The Andrew Gobczynski Big Heart Foundation Received $10,000.
The donation is from Local State Farm Agents Leon Gobczynski and Stephanie Uebinger as State Farm Gave $1.6M to U.S. Communities in Celebration of its 100th Anniversary.
The Andrew Gobczynski Big Heart Foundation was selected by Stephanie Gobczynski Uebinger and Leon Gobczynski as part of their recognition for being a 100 for Good Champion.
"At State Farm, we are committed to helping build stronger communities," says Stephanie Gobczynski Uebinger and Leon Gobczynski. "For us, it's not enough to simply say we're a Good Neighbor, we embrace the responsibility to make this community better by being a part of a solution."
The Andrew Gobczynski Big Heart Foundation will use the donation to continue the life-saving work associated with heart testing in our community. As the only heart testing nonprofit in the Effingham area, this testing is vitally important.
"It's in memory of my twin brother who passed away from an undiagnosed heart condition," said Gobczynski Uebinger.
The foundation has tested more than 500 high school juniors and seniors in the Effingham County area.
