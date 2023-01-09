(WAND) — Two high school conferences have unanimously agreed to merge for football in the 2024 season.
The Central Illinois Conference and Heart of Illinois Conference announced their merger on Monday.
The two conferences said that they were, "excited for this opportunity that creates stability for 11-man football and scheduling consistency for our schools, as well as establishing what we believe to be one of the most competitive small school football conferences in Illinois."
Details such as the new conference name and 2024-2025 season have not yet been worked out.
Current CIC member schools include Clinton, Macon-Meridian, Moweaqua Central A&M, Shelbyville, Tuscola, and Warrensburg-Latham.
Current HoIC member schools include: Deer Creek-Mackinaw, El Paso-Gridley, Eureka, Fieldcrest, Fisher, Flanagan-Cornell, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley, Heyworth, LeRoy, Lexington, Ridgeview, Tremont, and Tri-Valley.
HoIC noted that Flanagan-Cornell currently plays 8-man football and Ridgeview-Lexington play together as a co-op.
The conference plans to have large school and small school divisions with a cutoff in the 290-300 range.
