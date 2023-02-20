CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Christopher Manson began sending ambulances full of medical supplies to Ukraine in March 2022.
“I know it’s a crazy idea to try and send an ambulance from the United States to Ukraine. I get that. But if people have a fire engine or an ambulance or they’ve got the kind of medical supplies we need, if they’re not going to use them, I can get them to people in need in Ukraine that are in desperate need. I can get them on the frontlines, and they can be saving lives,” said Manson.
Once Manson's seven-year-old daughter saw what was happening in Ukraine, she wanted to help. Since then, Manson has sent 20 trucks full of supplies from places like Iowa and Colorado.
"We’ve sent 20 already I’ve got six ambulances and three fire engines that we’re preparing now," said Manson. "Again, I’m working with the Ukrainian consulate out of Chicago and the Ukrainian UE Resistance Foundation and together we’ve got this package of nine vehicles but again the need is so great for ambulances, if someone else has an ambulance that they don’t need now is the time to get it to us."
To contact Manson, you can email him at Christopher.M.Manson@osfhealthcare.org
Copyright 2023. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.