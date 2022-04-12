DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A local pastor has returned to Decatur after visiting Poland.
After collecting thousands of dollars to help Ukrainian refugees, Pastor Wayne Kent of First Christian Church in Decatur traveled to Poland to see the funds through.
The church and the Decatur community started collecting funds after the Russian attacks on Ukraine broke out nearly five weeks ago. Kent, who had traveled to Ukraine and Poland before he saw the images and videos and knew they needed to help.
"When we saw the war break out, man, our emotions were flying with what can we do," he shared.
With separate funds, Kent traveled to Poland and traveled the country before stopping near the eastern border to help refugees.
"Their stories, their plights are incredibly difficult and these are the ones that got out," he explained.
Kent explained refugees, mainly women and children, would travel hours to the board. Once they arrived, some would stand in line for days until they were able to get to a place to rest.
Poland does not have refugee camps, Kent said. Congregations would open their doors and warehouses would open for refugees to sleep.
"They have five warehouses with 6,000 cots," he said.
Many of these locations for refugees were houses that did not have showers or large kitchen to cook food. Women and children would bathe in sinks and food trucks out front would help feed thousands.
Many of the warehouses would build daycares and child areas.
With the funds collected by the Decatur community, they are able to help build daycares, fund education for refugee children and help to feed them as well.
"To be able to see the footage of a direct connection of how people's funds in central Illinois are helping directly over there is the kind of encouragement we need to see," Associate Pastor Brian Talty explained.
The church will still collect funds to help refugees. To donate, click here.
